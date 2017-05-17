MLB

Theo Epstein: Cubs not panicking despite slow start

Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein says the team isn't going to panic after getting off to a slow start after their World Series run last season.

Chicago enters Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds at 19–19, only 2.5 games back of the Reds in the NL Central. Through the team's first 38 games last season, the Cubs were 28-10 and had a 7.5 game division lead.

"There's no panic, but there's also a lot of guys in there who care about playing up to our capabilities, which is one of the reasons I have so much trust in this group and a lot of confidence that we'll get it straightened out," Epstein said.

"If people want to sell low on the Cubs, sell their stock, we'll buy. We know how good we can and will be."

The Cubs have struggled at the plate, with Addison Russell, Ben Zobrist and Anthony Rizzo all hitting below .230 and leadoff man Kyle Schwarber is hitting .179. The team ranks in bottom third of the National League in batting average, slugging and OPS.

"That's not going to last at all," Epstein said. "We have a ton of supremely talented offensive players, and they'll reach their level by the end of the year and the back of their baseball card will look like they always do"

