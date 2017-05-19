MLB

Dodgers place Justin Turner on DL with hamstring strain

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed third baseman Justin Turner on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the team recalled outfielder Brett Eibner from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Turner was injured in the 7th inning during the Dodgers' 7–2 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday, when he pulled up rounding third base, trying to score on a Yasmani Grandal base hit.

Turner leads the major leagues in batting average at .379. He has one home run and 17 RBI, and is tied for the National League lead in hits and is third in the NL in on-base percentage.

Los Angeles continues their four-game home series against the Marlins on Friday and have a record of 24–18, two games behind the Colorado Rockies in the NL West.

