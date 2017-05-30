These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The Boston Red Sox will host a marathon inside Fenway Park on Sept. 15, according to Runner's World.

The course will be 112 laps around Fenway's warning track, which has some sharp turns in the outfield. Each lap is 350 meters and will be counted electronically. There is just one water stop that the runners will pass on every lap.

That's not as painful as running 211 laps on a banked 200-meter track, which is what the Armory Track and Field Center in New York City hosted in March. Former Dartmouth runner Chris Zablocki and Finland's Lauren Manninem set indoor marathon records of 2:21:48 and 2:42:40, respectively.

Only 50 runners will be accepted into the race. Once accepted, the runners will have to raise $5,000 for the Red Sox Foundation. Applications are now open on the foundation's website.

The marathon begins at 5 p.m. on a Friday and has a six-hour cutoff.

Race director Dave McGillivary, who is also the race director of the Boston Marathon, expects the course to be certified by USA Track and Field. That would allow for anyone who hits their respective Boston Marathon qualifying time to return to Boston for another 26.2 mile race but from Hopkinton to Boylston Street.

The Red Sox will be playing the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field during the race.

Fenway has previously hosted the Run to Home Base 9K in July. The race raises money for veterans and their respective families.