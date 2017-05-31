Mr. Met is fed up.

In a video captured by a fan at Citi Field on Wednesday night, the New York Mets mascot turns around and flips off fans who happened to be filming the exchange.

The user who uploaded the video added on Twitter: "Literally was with my friends and we didn't even say a word, just reaching over for a high five. Listen to the video"

Viewer's discretion is advised. The video can be seen below:

The Mets issued a statement after the game saying, "We apologize for the inappropriate action of this employee. We do not condone this type of behavior. We are dealing with this matter internally."

The Mets dropped to 23–28 after a 7–1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Earlier this month, the New York Times ran a "Letter of Recommendation" for Mr. Met. It concluded saying, "Teams may lose; players may take steroids or beat their wives. Not Mr. Met; he is one of life’s few immutables. No matter who occupies that massive head of his, Mets fans see in his face that same friendly nothingness, onto which we can project our hopes and memories."