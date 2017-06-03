Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester overcame his yips on Saturday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals and picked off Tommy Pham at first base.

Lester is famous for his anxiety and inability to throw to first base due to the yips, which is a sudden loss of some motor skills in athletes that takes place randomly.

Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein recently detailed Lester's battle with the yips in a recent profile.

Lester's number of throws to first base decreased over the years. He made 70 throws to first base in 2011 but then only attempted five in 2012 and seven in 2013. Lester allowed 44 stolen bases in 2015.