MLB

Watch: Jon Lester conquers the yips, picks off Tommy Pham at first base

2:40 | MLB
Jon Lester beats the yips
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester overcame his yips on Saturday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals and picked off Tommy Pham at first base.

Lester is famous for his anxiety and inability to throw to first base due to the yips, which is a sudden loss of some motor skills in athletes that takes place randomly.

Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein recently detailed Lester's battle with the yips in a recent profile.

Lester's number of throws to first base decreased over the years. He made 70 throws to first base in 2011 but then only attempted five in 2012 and seven in 2013. Lester allowed 44 stolen bases in 2015.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters