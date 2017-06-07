MLB

Scooter Gennett: Eight things to know about the Reds hitter who tied home run history

0:33 | MLB
Scooter Gennett makes history with four HR game

Quickly

  • Gennett matched a big league record by slugging four homers in Cincinnati's 13-1 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday, earning himself a permanent place in baseball lore.
Ken Rosenthal
an hour ago

This story originally appeared on FoxSports.com

Here are eight things to know about Scooter Gennett, who was a relatively anonymous major leaguer before Tuesday night, when he became the first player in the Cincinnati Reds' 135-year history to hit four home runs in a game and the first player in MLB history with five hits, four homers and 10 RBIs in a game.

1. Gennett, 27, was born in Cincinnati, but his family moved to Sarasota, Fla., when he was 10 so he could play baseball year-round. He attended Sarasota High School, the same alma mater as Rockies infielder/outfielder Ian Desmond and Royals lefthander Eric Skoglund.

2. Gennett's actual first name is Ryan, but according to a New York Times story from 2014, he told a police officer as a youngster that his name was "Scooter"—after the Muppet—when his mother took him to a police station to scare him after he kept taking off his seat belt.

3. The Brewers drafted Gennett in the 16th round of the 2009 draft, 496th overall. Tim McIlvaine, the son of former Padres and Mets general manager Joe McIlvaine, was the scout who persuaded him to turn down a scholarship to Florida State and instead sign with the Brewers for $260,000.

MLB
Scooter Gennett's four-HR night goes down as one of the most impressive—and improbable—in history

4. Gennett always showed an ability to hit. He batted .298 with a .750 OPS in 2,198 minor league plate appearances and .279 with a .738 OPS in three-plus seasons with the Brewers. In 2016 he hit a career-high 14 home runs.

5. The Angels and the Brewers had discussions several years back about a Gennett-for-C.J. Cron trade. Los Angeles needed a second baseman at the time, Milwaukee a first baseman. But the teams could not complete the deal.

6. The Brewers signed Gennett to a one-year, $2.525 million deal that avoided arbitration but cut him at the end of spring training, unwilling to pay that kind of money for a backup. Milwaukee, after acquiring Travis Shaw to play third base in a trade with the Red Sox last December, moved Jonathan Villar to second, which had been Gennett's spot. The Reds claimed Gennett on March 28.

7. Gennett started in leftfield on Tuesday night, a position he had not played before this season. His previous outfield experience consisted of one inning in right in 2014, but the Reds have used him this year at second, third, leftfield and rightfield.

8. Prior to last season, the lefthanded-hitting Gennett had a paltry .297 OPS in 119 plate appearances against lefthanded pitching. But he improved to .708 in 2016 and hit a go-ahead, two-run double off Cardinals lefty Kevin Siegrist on Monday night, foreshadowing his even greater heroics 24 hours later.

Hamilton went 5-for-5 with four home runs and a double, recording a career-high eight RBI and an American League record 18 total bases in the Texas Rangers' 10-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
Josh Hamilton — May 9, 2012
Hamilton went 5-for-5 with four home runs and a double, recording a career-high eight RBI and an American League record 18 total bases in the Texas Rangers' 10-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
Delgado is the only man to hit a home run in his only four plate appearances in a game, doing so in the Toronto Blue Jays' 10-8 win over the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. Some call it the only perfect hitting game in MLB history.
Carlos Delgado — Sept. 25, 2003
Delgado is the only man to hit a home run in his only four plate appearances in a game, doing so in the Toronto Blue Jays' 10-8 win over the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. Some call it the only perfect hitting game in MLB history.
Aaron Harris/AP
Green went 6-for-6 with an MLB record 19 total bases in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 16-3 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Shawn Green — May 23, 2002
Green went 6-for-6 with an MLB record 19 total bases in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 16-3 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Tannen Maury/AFP/Getty Images
Cameron went 4-for-5 with a hit by pitch and made extra history in a 10-run Seattle Mariners first inning against the Chicago White Sox. He and Bret Boone became the first teammates to each hit two home runs in the same inning. Seattle won the game 15-4.
Mike Cameron — May 2, 2002
Cameron went 4-for-5 with a hit by pitch and made extra history in a 10-run Seattle Mariners first inning against the Chicago White Sox. He and Bret Boone became the first teammates to each hit two home runs in the same inning. Seattle won the game 15-4.
AP
Whiten's performance came in game two of a doubleheader, a 15-2 Cardinals win over the Cincinnati Reds. But Whiten was a big reason why St. Louis lost the opener, misplaying a Reggie Sanders ninth-inning line drive in a 14-13 game. Whiten matched Jim Bottomley for the most RBI in one game — 12.
Mark Whiten — Sept. 7, 1993
Whiten's performance came in game two of a doubleheader, a 15-2 Cardinals win over the Cincinnati Reds. But Whiten was a big reason why St. Louis lost the opener, misplaying a Reggie Sanders ninth-inning line drive in a 14-13 game. Whiten matched Jim Bottomley for the most RBI in one game — 12.
David Kohl/AP
The Atlanta Braves lost 11-8 to the Montreal Expos despite Horner's four home runs. "I had a good week today," Horner told the Associated Press.
Bob Horner — July 6, 1986
The Atlanta Braves lost 11-8 to the Montreal Expos despite Horner's four home runs. "I had a good week today," Horner told the Associated Press.
Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images
The Philadelphia Phillies needed all of Schmidt's four home runs. They rallied from an 11-run deficit to beat the Chicago Cubs 18-16 in 10 innings. Schmidt homered off brothers Rick and Paul Reuschel.
Mike Schmidt — April 17, 1976
The Philadelphia Phillies needed all of Schmidt's four home runs. They rallied from an 11-run deficit to beat the Chicago Cubs 18-16 in 10 innings. Schmidt homered off brothers Rick and Paul Reuschel.
John Iacono for SI
Mays outslugged Hank Aaron, who had two homers of his own, in the San Francisco Giants' 14-4 win over the Milwaukee Braves.
Willie Mays — April 30, 1961
Mays outslugged Hank Aaron, who had two homers of his own, in the San Francisco Giants' 14-4 win over the Milwaukee Braves.
AP
Colavito, seen here giving hitting instructions to nuns attending a game, went a perfect 4-for-4 with a walk in the Cleveland Indians' 11-8 victory. Like Josh Hamilton, his game came against the Orioles in Baltimore.
Rocky Colavito — June 10, 1959
Colavito, seen here giving hitting instructions to nuns attending a game, went a perfect 4-for-4 with a walk in the Cleveland Indians' 11-8 victory. Like Josh Hamilton, his game came against the Orioles in Baltimore.
AP
Adcock's 5-for-5 day went homer-double-homer-homer-homer in the Milwaukee Braves' 15-7 win over the Brooklyn Dodgers. Don Newcombe was the opposing starter.
Joe Adcock — July 31, 1954
Adcock's 5-for-5 day went homer-double-homer-homer-homer in the Milwaukee Braves' 15-7 win over the Brooklyn Dodgers. Don Newcombe was the opposing starter.
Rogers Photo Archive/Getty Images
Hodges went 5-for-6 with a single in the Brooklyn Dodgers' 19-3 beating of the Milwaukee Braves.
Gil Hodges — Aug. 31, 1950
Hodges went 5-for-6 with a single in the Brooklyn Dodgers' 19-3 beating of the Milwaukee Braves.
Rogers Photo Archive/Getty Images
Seerey kisses the bat that brought him No. 4. The Chicago White Sox outfielder got his four homers in a 12-11, 11-inning win over the Philadelphia A's, the first game of a doubleheader. The second game was halted by the 7 p.m. Sunday curfew rule, the A's winning 6-1 after five innings.
Pat Seerey — July 18, 1948
Seerey kisses the bat that brought him No. 4. The Chicago White Sox outfielder got his four homers in a 12-11, 11-inning win over the Philadelphia A's, the first game of a doubleheader. The second game was halted by the 7 p.m. Sunday curfew rule, the A's winning 6-1 after five innings.
Sam Myers/AP
Klein was past his heyday when he happened upon his historic game. The Hall of Famer led the National League in home runs in 1929, 1931, 1932 and 1933. He was dealt from the Chicago Cubs to the Philadelphia Phillies on May 21, 1936 and hit his four home runs for the Phillies 50 days later in a 9-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Chuck Klein — July 10, 1936
Klein was past his heyday when he happened upon his historic game. The Hall of Famer led the National League in home runs in 1929, 1931, 1932 and 1933. He was dealt from the Chicago Cubs to the Philadelphia Phillies on May 21, 1936 and hit his four home runs for the Phillies 50 days later in a 9-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
TSN/Zuma Spress/Icon SMI
Seen here with Bobby Lowe, the first player to hit four homers in a game, Gehrig almost had five home runs in the New York Yankees' 20-13 win over the Philadelphia A's. His 450-plus foot shot to center field of Shibe Park was nabbed by Al Simmons in his last at-bat. He went 4-for-6.
Lou Gehrig — June 3, 1932
Seen here with Bobby Lowe, the first player to hit four homers in a game, Gehrig almost had five home runs in the New York Yankees' 20-13 win over the Philadelphia A's. His 450-plus foot shot to center field of Shibe Park was nabbed by Al Simmons in his last at-bat. He went 4-for-6.
AP
The Philadlephia Phillies' Delahanty went 5-for-5 with a single in a 9-8 loss to the Chicago Colts. He only hit 101 home runs for his career, but Delahanty made the Hall of Fame in 1945.
Ed Delahanty — July 13, 1896
The Philadlephia Phillies' Delahanty went 5-for-5 with a single in a 9-8 loss to the Chicago Colts. He only hit 101 home runs for his career, but Delahanty made the Hall of Fame in 1945.
The Rucker Archive/Icon SMI
The Boston Beaneaters second baseman was the first player to hit four home runs in a major league game, every one of which proved necessary in Boston's 12-11 win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Bobby Lowe — May 30, 1894
The Boston Beaneaters second baseman was the first player to hit four home runs in a major league game, every one of which proved necessary in Boston's 12-11 win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Mark Rucker/Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images
Four-Home Run Games
1 16
Close
expandIcon
1 16
Close

Ken Rosenthal is a senior writer for FoxSports.com and a reporter for MLB On Fox.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters