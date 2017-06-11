MLB

Watch: Jose Bautista walks and immediately steals second

MLB may have entered a Home Run Renaissance
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

In the top of the eighth inning of Saturday's Mariners and Blue Jays game, Tony Zych walked Jose Bautista with two outs but that was far from the end of the play.

Bautista rounded first base and stuttered for a second before realizing that Zych wasn't looking at him and the infielders were not in position so he took second base.

Watch the play below:

Now that's A+ base running.

