How to watch 2017 MLB Draft: Start time, TV schedule, live stream

The Major League Baseball first-year player draft takes place on Monday from the MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey.

There are 40 rounds, plus compensatory picks for those teams who had free agents depart for another team. Each team has four minutes to make their selection.

Find out how to watch Monday's MLB Draft.

How to watch the MLB Draft

When: Monday, June 12, 7 p.m.

TV: MLB Network

Live stream: MLB.com will simulcast each round

Rounds 3–10 will start Tuesday and Rounds 11–40 are set for Wednesday on MLB.com.

1st round Draft order

1. Minnesota - Pick value: $7,770,700

2. Cincinnati - Pick value: $7,193,200

3. San Diego - Pick value: $6,668,100

4. Tampa Bay - Pick value: $6,153,600

5. Atlanta - Pick value: $5,707,300

6. Oakland - Pick value: $5,303,000

7. Arizona - Pick value: $5,016,300

8. Philadelphia - Pick value: $4,780,400

9. Milwaukee - Pick value: $4,570,000

10. Los Angeles (AL) - Pick value: $4,376,800

11. Chicago (AL) - Pick value: $4,199,200

12. Pittsburgh - Pick value: $4,032,000

13. Miami - Pick value: $3,875,800

14. Kansas City - Pick value: $3,727,600

15. Houston - Pick value: $3,588,200

16. New York (AL) - Pick value: $3,458,600

17. Seattle - Pick value: $3,333,200

18. Detroit - Pick value: $3,214,600

19. San Francisco - Pick value: $3,101,700

20. New York (NL) - Pick value: $2,994,500

21. Baltimore - Pick value: $2,892,400

22. Toronto - Pick value: $2,795,200

23. Los Angeles (NL) - Pick value: $2,702,700

24. Boston - Pick value: $2,614,500

25. Washington - Pick value: $2,530,400

26. Texas - Pick value: $2,450,100

27. Chicago (NL) - Pick value: $2,373,300

28. Toronto (Compensation for Edwin Encarnacion signing with Cleveland) - Pick value: $2,302,900

29. Texas Rangers (Compensation for Ian Desmond signing with Colorado) - Pick value: $2,238,900

30. Chicago (NL) (Compensation for Dexter Fowler signing with St. Louis) - Pick value: $2,184,300