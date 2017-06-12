How to watch 2017 MLB Draft: Start time, TV schedule, live stream
The Major League Baseball first-year player draft takes place on Monday from the MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey.
There are 40 rounds, plus compensatory picks for those teams who had free agents depart for another team. Each team has four minutes to make their selection.
Find out how to watch Monday's MLB Draft.
How to watch the MLB Draft
When: Monday, June 12, 7 p.m.
TV: MLB Network
Live stream: MLB.com will simulcast each round
Rounds 3–10 will start Tuesday and Rounds 11–40 are set for Wednesday on MLB.com.
1st round Draft order
1. Minnesota - Pick value: $7,770,700
2. Cincinnati - Pick value: $7,193,200
3. San Diego - Pick value: $6,668,100
4. Tampa Bay - Pick value: $6,153,600
5. Atlanta - Pick value: $5,707,300
6. Oakland - Pick value: $5,303,000
7. Arizona - Pick value: $5,016,300
8. Philadelphia - Pick value: $4,780,400
9. Milwaukee - Pick value: $4,570,000
10. Los Angeles (AL) - Pick value: $4,376,800
11. Chicago (AL) - Pick value: $4,199,200
12. Pittsburgh - Pick value: $4,032,000
13. Miami - Pick value: $3,875,800
14. Kansas City - Pick value: $3,727,600
15. Houston - Pick value: $3,588,200
16. New York (AL) - Pick value: $3,458,600
17. Seattle - Pick value: $3,333,200
18. Detroit - Pick value: $3,214,600
19. San Francisco - Pick value: $3,101,700
20. New York (NL) - Pick value: $2,994,500
21. Baltimore - Pick value: $2,892,400
22. Toronto - Pick value: $2,795,200
23. Los Angeles (NL) - Pick value: $2,702,700
24. Boston - Pick value: $2,614,500
25. Washington - Pick value: $2,530,400
26. Texas - Pick value: $2,450,100
27. Chicago (NL) - Pick value: $2,373,300
28. Toronto (Compensation for Edwin Encarnacion signing with Cleveland) - Pick value: $2,302,900
29. Texas Rangers (Compensation for Ian Desmond signing with Colorado) - Pick value: $2,238,900
30. Chicago (NL) (Compensation for Dexter Fowler signing with St. Louis) - Pick value: $2,184,300