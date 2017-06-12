1 Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis, IF/OF

6'3", 195 lbs

JSerra High School (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)

Lewis is perhaps the most polarizing top prospect in this year’s draft. Clubs who like him see a tall, athletic shortstop or third baseman or outfielder with outstanding speed, a strong arm and easy, fluid fielding actions. (The guess here is that he will wind up in rightfeld.)

Teams with doubts about Lewis are concerned with his hitting ability. (The number one rule of corner players is that they must hit.) As he swings, Lewis shows an alarming tendency to pull his front side open and off the pitch. He’ll also need to incorporate more “separation”—spacing of the hands that permit them and his arms to work independently throughout the swing.​

The Twins are taking the same strategy the Phillies used last year in picking Mickey Moniak. Lewis is nowhere near the top prospect in this draft, but Minnesota wants to get Lewis for a reduced price and use the leftover money to get other players later on.

I think the strategy is misguided, but we'll see how it pans out.