MLB Draft Live Tracker: Twins select Royce Lewis with first overall pick
The first round of the 2017 MLB draft has arrived! Follow along with the SI.com live tracker and analysis from scout Dave Perkin for everything you need to know about this year's intriguing crop of prospects. Perkin is a retired MLB scout who now works as a private baseball coach in Southern California. His book, "Five Plus Tools" was published in September of 2014.
6'3", 195 lbs
Lewis is perhaps the most polarizing top prospect in this year’s draft. Clubs who like him see a tall, athletic shortstop or third baseman or outfielder with outstanding speed, a strong arm and easy, fluid fielding actions. (The guess here is that he will wind up in rightfeld.)
Teams with doubts about Lewis are concerned with his hitting ability. (The number one rule of corner players is that they must hit.) As he swings, Lewis shows an alarming tendency to pull his front side open and off the pitch. He’ll also need to incorporate more “separation”—spacing of the hands that permit them and his arms to work independently throughout the swing.
The Twins are taking the same strategy the Phillies used last year in picking Mickey Moniak. Lewis is nowhere near the top prospect in this draft, but Minnesota wants to get Lewis for a reduced price and use the leftover money to get other players later on.
I think the strategy is misguided, but we'll see how it pans out.
6'4", 215 lbs
The most glamorous prospect of this year’s draft due to his recent appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated, Greene is deserving of the hype he’s gotten. His lanky, projectable frame is perfect for a young pitching prospect, and his long fingers provide an added advantage in giving extra spin to his pitches.. The finish of his delivery is a near carbon copy of Hall of Famer Bob Gibson’s.
Greene’s signature pitch is a blistering 97 mph fastball. He needs to add consistent command and a sharper break to his high 70’s-low 80’s breaking ball. Solid but not perfect mechanically, Greene must correct a habit of opening and pulling off to his left, which causes his arm to drag.
6'2", 185 lbs
Prospects who make a late surge prior to the draft are said to have “helium”, which in scouting terms, means one player is succeeding while others are struggling. Gore has helium and the added advantage of being a lefthander, a rare and prized commodity in any draft.
Loose limbed and flexible, Gore flashes a 91-94 mph fastball and adds a changeup, a slider and an intriguing 77 mph curveball—perhaps his best pitch. Gore shows two main mechanical flaws: he rises up as he begins his delivery (a tactic that can cost a pitcher 3-5 miles per hour in velocity) and subtly loses his balance by landing on his right heel.
6'2", 220 lbs
Pundits and scouts debate whether McKay projects as a pitcher or a hitter in pro ball. On the mound, he shows clean mechanics and decent but not “blow away” stuff—a low 90’s fastball and a curveball with a sharp break. The main impediment to a career as a pitcher for McKay is his stocky, mature build—he displays a distinct lack of looseness in his hips.
McKay should have a brighter future as a slugging 1B. His swing is fundamentally sound, short to the ball and he exhibits easy lift and pull power. McKay is seen as a “safe” 1-1 alternative to Hunter Greene—a safer bet to succeed (but probably not at a superstar level) but with nowhere near Greene’s upside.
6'4", 220 lbs
Wright presents the ideal physical template for a big league righty, and his stuff is impressive too: A mid 90’s fastball complemented by a slider, curve and changeup. Clubs picking at the top of the draft may see Wright as a “safe” pick, but even mature college righties are no lock to succeed—think Bryan Bullington or Mark Appel, a pair of No. 1 overall picks who have combined for one major league win.
The main concern with Wright is his mechanics: He opens his front side too soon, losing the benefits of hip and shoulder separation (a torqueing of the upper body that is the primary component of velocity) and he circles his back leg around his left side as he delivers the ball, preventing him from finishing with his head and chest out over his front leg.
6'2", 205 lbs
A torn meniscus and ACL in his left knee forced Beck to miss the latter half of his junior season and the subsequent summer and fall showcase events. It’s a safe bet that all clubs have a medical file on Beck as thick as a dictionary, but he is a terrific prospect despite his health issues.
Strong, fast and athletic, Beck is an intense and aggressive player. At bat, he attacks the ball using an inward turn load and an old fashioned “bat dip” to get started. Few prospects can match Beck’s bat speed, but he will need to correct a tendency to pull off the ball.
6'2", 210 lbs
Terms like “solid” or “steady” may seem like damning with faint praise, but they fit Smith perfectly. He’s the closest thing to Reds star Joey Votto available this year—a smart, disciplined lefthanded hitter with the ability to drive the ball with authority to all parts of the field. Smith possesses this draft’s sweetest and most mechanically correct swing and has a miniscule strikeout rate.
He is not “tooled up”; that is, he does not show great speed or athleticism, so his role undoubtedly will be as a first baseman or a DH.
6'1", 195 lbs
Haseley is not a classic outfield prospect, but he will appeal to organizations that think “out of the box” (many think they do but few actually do). Haseley runs well but is not a blazer, has a nice arm but not a cannon, shows a nice bat but has neither great bat control nor exceptional power. He has a mature, athletic frame but not the lanky projectable body of a Royce Lewis.
Hitting out of a pronounced crouch that gives him more lower half drive and a condensed strike zone, Haseley prefers to attack the ball in front of the plate, and he feasts on low pitches. He can play any of the outfield spots but will probably wind up in left.
5' 11", 190 lbs
Hiura may be the first early round non-pitching college prospect to never play a single inning of defense in his draft eligible year. Hampered by an elbow injury, he spent the entire 2017 campaign as a DH. In truth, his eventual defensive spot is irrelevant; the club drafting him is selecting him almost entirely for his bat.
Hiura eschews the type of swing typical of college players who use a metal bat for a pro-type rip that usually has to be developed once a player switches to wood. He utilizes a high leg kick and an inward turn load, and at front foot strike, his hands are in a pro position, with the right amount of separation from his arms. Hiura may benefit from a shorter stride, but he displays a compact stroke and impressive doubles type power.
6' 3", 200 lbs
Adell has remarkable tape measure power to all fields, but scouts are worried about the lack of top-notch competition he’s faced, as well as his issues with contact and his ability to hit with wood.
Fortunately for him, Adell is not a one dimensional player. He sports a powerful arm, excellent speed and his projectable frame indicates he will get bigger and stronger over time. Adell is the biggest “risk/reward” prospect in this draft—if he succeeds, officials with clubs that did not draft him will be forever pestered with questions as to why he was passed over.