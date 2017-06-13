These are the five best contracts in baseball

Alex Rodriguez's nephew, Joe Dunand, was selected with the 51st overall pick in the MLB draft by the Miami Marlins.

The former New York Yankees third baseman shared a couch with the NC State shortstop to watch the telecast before Dunard's name was called.

Watch Rodriguez's video below:

Celebrating tonight... Lil' Joe is a Marlin! @joedunand #ProudUncle #DNA #familia #305 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

Rodriguez was drafted out of Westminister Christian high school with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1993 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Dunand was previously selected in 2014 by the Cleveland Indians but elected to return to the Wolfpack. He is coming off a season in which he hit .287 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs.