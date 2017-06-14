These are the five best contracts in baseball

Through the first two months of the Major League Baseball season, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia left Tuesday's game with a left hamstring strain. Sabathia is expected to go on the disabled list.

• Both groups in the bidding to purchase the Miami Marlins are still “hundreds of millions” of dollars short of $1.3 billion asking price. (Fox Business)

• The Boston Red Sox may pursue Jhonny Peralta. Peralta was given his unconditional release by the St. Louis Cardinals. (ESPN.com)

• Veteran pitcher Edwin Jackson has cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles.

• Son of Roger Clemens, Kacy Clemens, goes to the Toronto Blue Jays on Day 2 of the MLB draft

Injuries

• Milwaukee Brewers placed pitcher Brandon Woodruff on the 10-day disabled list with right hamstring tightness.

• New York Mets placed shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb sprain.

• Toronto Blue Jays placed pitcher Matt Andriese on the 10-day disabled list with a hip stress reaction. Move is retroactive to June 11.

• Los Angeles Dodgers placed first baseman Adrian Gonzalez on the 10-day disabled list with lower back discomfort. Move is retroactive to June 12.

• Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels is on the verge of going on minor league rehab assignment, Hamels has been out since May with an oblique injury.