These are the five best contracts in baseball

Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer no-hit the Marlins through seven and 1/3 innings on Wednesday, before surrendering a fluky hit to Miami’s A.J. Ellis.

Ellis hit a comebacker that tipped off Scherzer’s glove and rolled toward shortstop Trea Turner, who couldn’t complete a difficult barehand play to get the out.

This was a brutal way for Max Scherzer to lose a no-hitter. pic.twitter.com/nGEU8iiM5E — SI MLB (@si_mlb) June 21, 2017

Scherzer had struck out 11 and allowed just one walk at that point. Washington led 1–0 on the road thanks to a Ryan Raburn home run, but blew the lead after Miami loaded the bases following Ellis’s hit and scratched across the winning runs.

This would have been the third no-hitter of Scherzer’s career. He threw two of them in 2015, which were the Nationals’ two most recent no-hitters.