MLB

Nationals’ Max Scherzer loses no-hitter in eighth on fluky hit

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer no-hit the Marlins through seven and 1/3 innings on Wednesday, before surrendering a fluky hit to Miami’s A.J. Ellis.

Ellis hit a comebacker that tipped off Scherzer’s glove and rolled toward shortstop Trea Turner, who couldn’t complete a difficult barehand play to get the out.

Scherzer had struck out 11 and allowed just one walk at that point. Washington led 1–0 on the road thanks to a Ryan Raburn home run, but blew the lead after Miami loaded the bases following Ellis’s hit and scratched across the winning runs.

This would have been the third no-hitter of Scherzer’s career. He threw two of them in 2015, which were the Nationals’ two most recent no-hitters.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters