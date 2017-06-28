Watch: Tim Tebow homers in first day with Port St. Lucie Mets
New York Mets prospect and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow hit a home run in his second game with the Port St. Lucie Mets.
Tebow took a 92 mile per hour pitch from Palm Beach’s Junior Fernandez to the left of the batter’s eye in centerfield.
Tebow was promoted on Sunday from the Class A Columbia Fireflies, where he was hitting .220 in 64 games.
Watch Tebow's home run below:
@stluciemets Tebow Home Run!!!! #TimTebow @espn @TimTebow @PortStLucieNews pic.twitter.com/pVQK8x8WYc— Jason Kotlewski (@jkot09) June 28, 2017
Tebow's home run came in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.