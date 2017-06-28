New York Mets prospect and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow hit a home run in his second game with the Port St. Lucie Mets.

Tebow took a 92 mile per hour pitch from Palm Beach’s Junior Fernandez to the left of the batter’s eye in centerfield.

Tebow was promoted on Sunday from the Class A Columbia Fireflies, where he was hitting .220 in 64 games.

Watch Tebow's home run below:

Tebow's home run came in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.