Yankees rookie outfielder Dustin Fowler sustained a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee during the first major league inning of his career, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. He will undergo surgery overnight in Chicago.

In a game against the White Sox in Chicago that started four hours late due to a rain delay, Fowler careened into the rightfield wall in foul territory attempting to corral a ball. It’s unclear if the field conditions directly affected the play.

Fowler was unable to stay upright and was carted off the field.

Just a heartbreaking scene for the #Yankees Dustin Fowler, who had to leave the game due to injury in his @MLB debut. pic.twitter.com/dal7DOAukN — 120 Sports (@120Sports) June 30, 2017

Fowler is the Yankees’ No. 10 prospect according to Baseball America. He made his debut Thursday night after being promoted from Triple-A.