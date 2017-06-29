MLB

Yankees rookie Dustin Fowler sustains ruptured patella tendon in MLB debut

MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Yankees rookie outfielder Dustin Fowler sustained a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee during the first major league inning of his career, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. He will undergo surgery overnight in Chicago.

In a game against the White Sox in Chicago that started four hours late due to a rain delay, Fowler careened into the rightfield wall in foul territory attempting to corral a ball. It’s unclear if the field conditions directly affected the play.

Fowler was unable to stay upright and was carted off the field. 

Fowler is the Yankees’ No. 10 prospect according to Baseball America. He made his debut Thursday night after being promoted from Triple-A.

