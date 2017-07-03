New York Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez will compete in the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby on July 10 during the All-Star Game festivities at Marlins Park in Miami, the team announced.

Judge currently leads the major leagues with 27 home runs on the year. He also leads the American League in batting average and RBIs.

Sanchez has 13 home runs and 40 RBIs on the season.

Watch the Yankees' announcement below:

You've asked, he's answered. Check out which Yankee(s) are headed to Miami to participate in the HR Derby... pic.twitter.com/OoUxIaWFuo — Text A3 to 89269 (@Yankees) July 3, 2017

Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton will attempt to defend his title after he won last year's contest at San Diego's Petco Park.