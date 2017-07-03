MLB

Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez to compete in MLB Home Run Derby

0:56 | MLB
MLB may have entered a Home Run Renaissance
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

New York Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez will compete in the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby on July 10 during the All-Star Game festivities at Marlins Park in Miami, the team announced.

Judge currently leads the major leagues with 27 home runs on the year. He also leads the American League in batting average and RBIs.

Sanchez has 13 home runs and 40 RBIs on the season.

Watch the Yankees' announcement below:

Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton will attempt to defend his title after he won last year's contest at San Diego's Petco Park.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters