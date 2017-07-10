8:30 p.m.: Miguel Sano holds off Mike Moustakas

Connor Grossman: Starting off with the 4-5 matchup, Miguel Sano and Mike Moustakas both took a little while to get going before an exciting finish sealed Sano’s victory, 11–10. Moustakas took several hacks in the final minute to try and tie Sano’s mark, but his last-second stroke landed on the warning track in right field. Sano provided plenty of excitement himself, clobbering five home runs over 440 feet and his longest at 470 feet.

8:00 p.m. Off We Go!

Fire up the dinger machine! The annual Home Run Derby features maybe its most formidable list of contestants in history. Will Giancarlo Stanton dominate on his home turf? Does rookie sensation Aaron Judge have the stamina to unseat the betting favorite and continue his magical first year in the big leagues? Or will it be one of the other, less-heralded contenders? Dodgers wunderkind Cody Bellinger has plenty of power in his lefthanded stroke, Miguel Sano's mammoth power goes mostly unnoticed in Minnesota, and Marlins' powerhouse Justin Bour can fire up the hometown fans just like his more popular teammate.

