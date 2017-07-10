Who won last year's home run derby?

The 2016 Home Run Derby was won by Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Stanton hit 20 in the first round of the competition, and went on to hit a record 61 home runs in the four rounds.

Stanton held off Cincinnati Reds third baseman Todd Frazier in the finals, smacking 20 round-trippers to secure the victory.

The 27-year-old slugger will be back to defend his title in 2017 when the derby will be held at his home park in Miami.

But he faces some serious challengers from MLB home run leader Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger.