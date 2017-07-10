MLB

How is home-field advantage determined for World Series?

2:20 | MLB
Chris Chavez
32 minutes ago

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game will no longer determines who gets home-field advantage in the World Series.

Home-field advantage is determined by the pennant winner with the better regular-season record. Before 2003, the World Series rotated between leagues. Former commissioner Bud Selig put the advantage on the line following the 7–7 tie after 11 innings in the 2002 All-Star Game.

The change was made as part of last year's Major League Baseball collective bargaining agreement.

The American League won 11 of 14 All-Star Games that determined home-field advantage.

