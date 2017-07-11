Watch: The Freeze loses race to fan at MLB All-Star Game

In between the second and third inning of the 2017 MLB All-Star Game, The Freeze raced a fan around the warning track of Marlins Park and lost.

The Freeze has gained fame for racing and usually winning races against fans at Atlanta Braves games.

The Freeze has been identified as Nigel Talton, a sprinter at NAIA school Shorter and then at Kennesaw State University.

Watch The Freeze's race at Marlins Park below:

Whoops. The Freeze came all the way to the All-Star Game to beat some guy in a race ... and lost. pic.twitter.com/jwsZZHp3HZ — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) July 12, 2017

Talton competed in the 60 meter dash at the 2013 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships and finished eighth.