2017 All-Star Game Live Blog

8:42 The second inning begins

Emma Span: He's baaaaack!

Jay Jaffe: A-Rod in a suit, doing between-innings on-field interviews of players he was competing against last year, is just weeeeeeeird.

Emma Span: Based on the starters, at least, players aren't putting any less effort into the game now that it doesn't "count" for home field advantage. On the one hand, that's good, but on the other I wouldn't mind seeing guys get goofy and have some fun with it now that it's just an exhibition game. Scherzer and Sale don't really do "goofy," though.

8:40 The Freeze!

Emma Span: Looks like The Freeze will make his national debut tonight. He was a stroke of promotional genius by the Braves this year.​

8:39 p.m.: Chris Sale takes his turn

Jay Jaffe: Whoa!

Chris Sale just threw a pitch 99.5 MPH. That would be his hardest pitch of the year. Pitchers are pumping it tonight throwing only 1 inning. — Daren Willman (@darenw) July 12, 2017

Gabriel Baumgaertner: Bryce Harper summoned whatever strength he had from his Miami Vice-era suit he wore pregame to get a base hit off of Chris Sale.

Jay Jaffe: Giancarlo Stanton put on such a great show last night but didn't get out of the first round. I hope he does something big tonight, but it's not going to be there, as he struck out on 98

Jay Jaffe: Chris Sale is the first pitcher to start back-to-back All-Star Games while representing different teams. And that's a werewolf — no, wait, it's Charlie Blackmon — batting leadoff and flying out to rightfield.

8:30 p.m.: Max Scherzer completes a fun first inning

Gabriel Baumgaertner: Scherzer sounds like he's trying to close out the seventh game of the World Series. And he strikes out Judge and Springer back-to-back to end the first inning. It's fun to watch a competitor as fierce as Scherzer bring all his energy to three at-bats.​

Jay Jaffe: His full name is Max Effort Scherzer.

8:27 p.m.: Aaron Judge arrives ... and strikes out

Jay Jaffe: After a comebacker by Jose Altuve, Scherzer gives up a single to Jose Ramirez to bring up Aaron Judge, whose larger than life stature got even larger after last night's Home Run Derby win. Acting manager Brad Mills batted him third because he wanted to make sure Judge got to the plate in the first inning​. Judge put together a nice at-bat, but Scherzer whiffed him on a 3-2 slider on the outer edge​

8:18 p.m.: An inspiring first pitch

Jay Jaffe: Very cool first-pitch festivities honoring the Latin American members of the Hall of Fame, in their order of election. The Roberto Clemente family, Juan Marichal, Luis Aparicio (in absentia, skipping the game in support of Venezuelan protesters), Rod Carew (who had a heart and kidney transplant earlier this year), Orlando Cepeda, Tony Perez, Roberto Alomar, Pedro Martinez, and Ivan Rodriguez.

They threw to Sal Perez, Robinson Cano, Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa, Yonder Alonso, Marcell Ozuna and Yadier Molina. That was an inspired choice to start the game.

8:12 Awaiting the start

Jay Jaffe: Max Scherzer is the fifth pitcher to start an All-Star Game for both leagues. He did so for the AL at Citi Field in 2013, the first year of the AL's current four-game winning streak. Starting for both leagues is a fairly recent phenomenon, in that it didn't happen for the first time until 1978 (Vida Blue, after AL starts in 1971 and '75) and for the second until 2001 (Randy Johnson, after AL starts in 1996 and '97). Since then Roger Clemens and Roy Halladay have done it as well.

The big question on everybody's mind—in my household at least—is whether the Dinger Machine is going to go off only if the NL (which is the home team) homers. I'm of the opinion that Commissioner Manfred should decree it goes off after every fly ball for either team. This is the only time most of the country is going to watch a game at Marlins Park (they're not going to the playoffs anytime soon), and that thing is going to have rusted out by the time the All-Star Game comes back here in 30 years, assuming the new owners haven't bilked Miami taxpayers out of yet another ballpark by then. But I digress...

8:10: Let's play ball!

It's the 2017 All-Star Game! Join along with SI.com analysts Jay Jaffe, Gabriel Baumgaertner and Ted Keith as the National League tries to break its four-game losing streak on Tuesday night in Miami. After Aaron Judge's stunning performance in last night's Home Run Derby, the game promises to deliver even more fireworks. The American League will start Red Sox ace Chris Sale while the National League will trout out Nationals ace Max Scherzer. The Marlins honored late starting pitcher Jose Fernandez and Latin-born Hall of Fame members in a moving opening ceremony.