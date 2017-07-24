MLB

Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Headed for 10-day DL with Back Injury

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is headed to the 10-day disabled list after leaving Sunday's start against the Atlanta Braves with lower back tightness.

Kershaw left in the second inning after throwing 21 pitches after he was checked out by trainers. The Dodgers went on to win the game 5–4 in 10 innings.

"A lot of frustration," said Kershaw. "I've done countless hours of back maintenance and rehab just trying to stay healthy and felt really, really good up to this point. There's definitely frustration, for sure."

"He wasn't feeling anything before that warmup," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "From what I understand it's more muscular. That sharpness from the herniation is not what he felt today. The scans could prove different. That's all I got on that."

Kershaw, who missed 2 1/2 months last year with a herniated disk in his lower back, is 15–2 this season with a 2.04 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 168 strikeouts in 141.1 innings.

The Dodgers have won 33 of their last 39 games and have baseball's best record at 68–31.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters