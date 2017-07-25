New Yankee Todd Frazier, who is from New Jersey, has between 500-600 friends and family in attendance to watch his debut at Yankee Stadium.

Frazier came to bat in the second inning with the bases loaded and no outs. And the Yankees are playing the Reds, Frazier's former team—the stage was set for a fairy tale debut.

Todd Frazier's first home at-bat at Yankee Stadium... could've gone a little better pic.twitter.com/SnuU5HUowF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 25, 2017

That was not ideal, but it could have been worse—the runner on third did score on the play. Run-scoring triple plays are extremely rare.

Last time a run scored on a triple play was May 27, 2006 in Mariners-Twins game. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) July 25, 2017

Certainly a memorable—if not particularly productive—at bat.