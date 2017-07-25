MLB

WATCH: Todd Frazier hits into a triple play in his debut at Yankee Stadium

Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

New Yankee Todd Frazier, who is from New Jersey, has between 500-600 friends and family in attendance to watch his debut at Yankee Stadium.

Frazier came to bat in the second inning with the bases loaded and no outs. And the Yankees are playing the Reds, Frazier's former team—the stage was set for a fairy tale debut.

That was not ideal, but it could have been worse—the runner on third did score on the play. Run-scoring triple plays are extremely rare. 

Certainly a memorable—if not particularly productive—at bat.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters