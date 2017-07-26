Boston Red Sox rookie third baseman Rafael Devers hit his first major league home run for his first career hit against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon at Safeco Field.

The home run came in the top of the third inning off Andrew Moore. Devers made his major league debut on Tuesday night and went 0–4 with two walks.

Watch Devers' home run below:

MLB's youngest player just went yard for the first time in his career — Congrats, Rafael Devers! pic.twitter.com/RJjrSy11qB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 26, 2017

Devers is just 20 years old but was called up to fill to strengthen the Red Sox's weakness at third base. He was hitting .311 with 20 home runs in 86 minor league games this season.

The Red Sox also added San Francisco Giants utility man Eduardo Nunez in a trade so he could get some playing time at third base as well.