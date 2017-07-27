Like the Dodgers, the Nationals aren’t in need of a starter to help them secure a division crown: Washington is 12 1/2 games up on Atlanta in the moribund NL East. But Samardzija offers insurance should Stephen Strasburg’s injury prove more serious than it is, fills a persistent hole in the back of the rotation (one currently filled by peripatetic veteran Edwin Jackson), provides a more reliable postseason option than Gio Gonzalez or the struggling Tanner Roark, and gives the Nationals a guaranteed starter next year alongside Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Roark (and possibly Gonzalez, who has a vesting option for 2018 that may not kick in). Samardzija’s contract—another $59 million due over the next three years—is a hefty price to pay, but there is some upside, and Washington is one of nine teams not on his no-trade list, making a deal that much easier to swing.