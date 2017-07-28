Red Sox: Mookie Betts

Boston’s talented trio of young outfielders makes this a tough choice, as does the presence of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and Cy Young favorite Chris Sale. But Betts wins out by virtue of his American League MVP-worthy performance last year (at least, one that would’ve won the award in a Mike Trout-less universe) and his excellent all-around game. Even though 2017 hasn’t been as standout at the dish—Betts is batting .273/.348/.472, all down from last year—his superlative defense in rightfield and excellent baserunning (17 steals in 20 tries) make him a superstar at 4.9 Wins Above Replacement, best among Red Sox position players. Best of all, he’s under team control through the 2021 season.