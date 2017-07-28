MLB

Red Sox: Mookie Betts

Boston’s talented trio of young outfielders makes this a tough choice, as does the presence of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and Cy Young favorite Chris Sale. But Betts wins out by virtue of his American League MVP-worthy performance last year (at least, one that would’ve won the award in a Mike Trout-less universe) and his excellent all-around game. Even though 2017 hasn’t been as standout at the dish—Betts is batting .273/.348/.472, all down from last year—his superlative defense in rightfield and excellent baserunning (17 steals in 20 tries) make him a superstar at 4.9 Wins Above Replacement, best among Red Sox position players. Best of all, he’s under team control through the 2021 season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters