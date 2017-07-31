MLB

Mets Trade Closer Addison Reed to Red Sox For Three Prospects

MLB
Tigers Trade Justin Wilson, Alex Avila to Cubs
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The Boston Red Sox have acquired reliever Addison Reed from the New York Mets in exchange for three prospects, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The deal is currently pending medical review.

The Mets will reportedly receive right-handed pitchers Jamie Callahan, Gerson Bautista and Stephen Nogosek in the deal, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

Reed has served as the Mets closer and has a 2.57 ERA with 19 saves in 20 opportunities and 48 strikeouts in 48 games played. Last season, he was the team's set-up man and recorded a 1.97 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 77.2 innings In Boston, he would likely assume that role again for closer Craig Kimbrel.

The Red Sox will take the rest of the money owed on Reed's contract, which is about $2.6 million for the remainder of the season, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports. Reed will be a free agent at the end of the season.

There were about five other teams interested in Reed before the Red Sox closed in on their deal, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

