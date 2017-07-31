These are the five best contracts in baseball

The Texas Rangers traded starting pitcher Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for prospects Willie Calhoun, A.J. Alexy and Brendon Davis, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports.

The 30–year–old is 6-9 this season with a 4.01 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. He is fourth in the American League with 148 strikeouts in 137 innings.

In his last start for Texas against the Miami Marlins last Wednesday, Darvish gave up a career–high 10 runs in the Rangers' 22-10 loss.

Overall, he has lost seven of his last eight starts. He is 8–3 with a 3.07 ERA in 16 starts against National League opponents.

Darvish is in the final season of a six-year, $60 million deal.

A Dodgers potential playoff rotation could include Clayton Kershaw, Alex Wood, Rich Hill and Darvish.

Los Angeles sit atop the National League West with a 74–31 record.