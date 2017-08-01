MLB

WATCH: Scherzer Blasts First Career Home Run Then Leaves Game with Injury

Daniel Rapaport
35 minutes ago

Max Scherzer hit his first career home run before leaving Friday's game against the Marlins with an injury. 

In the second inning with the Nationals up 1-0, Scherzer showed bunt before pulling back and knocking a three-run home run to Marlins Park's second deck. 

Scherzer's teammates gave him the silent treatment, and all seemed well and good. But cameras caught Scherzer grimacing in the dugout after hitting the homer, and he pointed to his neck and said "I can't go." 

Thankfully for Nationals fans, the injury doesn't seem to be too serious. 

Scherzer—who leads all National League pitchers in WAR, WHIP and strikeouts— was replaced by Matt Grace.

