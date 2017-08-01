Max Scherzer hit his first career home run before leaving Friday's game against the Marlins with an injury.

In the second inning with the Nationals up 1-0, Scherzer showed bunt before pulling back and knocking a three-run home run to Marlins Park's second deck.

First career homer Max Scherzer! pic.twitter.com/Bz6v6DB6s9 — Daily Dingers (@BCNDailyDingers) August 2, 2017

Scherzer's teammates gave him the silent treatment, and all seemed well and good. But cameras caught Scherzer grimacing in the dugout after hitting the homer, and he pointed to his neck and said "I can't go."

Scherzer threw one pitch, bounced it wide, then walked off. Told Dusty "I can't go." Looked like he was pointing to his neck. And he's done. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) August 1, 2017

Thankfully for Nationals fans, the injury doesn't seem to be too serious.

Nationals say Max Scherzer had a neck spasms, after sleeping on it funny. Took himself out as a precaution. — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) August 2, 2017

Scherzer—who leads all National League pitchers in WAR, WHIP and strikeouts— was replaced by Matt Grace.