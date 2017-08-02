MLB

Report: Tigers Place Justin Verlander on Revocable Waivers

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

The Detroit Tigers placed starting pitcher Justin Verlander on revocable waivers Wednesday, according to ESPN‘s Jerry Crasnick.

Verlander, 34, can now be claimed by any of the 29 other teams. With the trade deadline having passed, he must be moved through waiver rules. If claimed, Detroit can either choose to take Verlander back, let the claiming team take on Verlander and his deal straight up, or work out a trade with that team within a 48 hour span.

The Tigers’ longtime ace still has the ability to veto any trade and is owed around $66 million through 2019, which could make finding an interested team difficult (also considering the fact he was not moved at the deadline, despite speculation).

Verlander is 6–7 with a 4.29 ERA in 22 starts this season for the Tigers.

