WATCH: Chase Utley Responds to Boos By Going Yard at Citi Field

Daniel Rapaport
36 minutes ago

Mets fans absolutely hate Chase Utley because, as I'm sure you remember, he did this in the 2015 NLDS. 

Utley was called safe and sparked a Dodgers rally—Los Angeles came back from a 2-0 deficit to win 5-2—but he broke Ruben Tejada's fibula in the process and was later handed a one-game suspension. 

Tejada hasn't forgotten about it and neither have Mets fans. Utley's back in New York with the Dodgers this weekend, and Mets fans are letting him have it. They're booing, chanting, the whole nine yards. 

Utley responded in a big way.

That's deep—old man's still got it. 

No matter how you feel about the slide or Utley as a person, it doesn't get any sweeter than silencing a hostile crowd with a homer. 

