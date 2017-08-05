Jose Siri is a minor leaguer for the Reds' Class-A affiliate Dayton Reds, and he had a Midwest League record 39-game hit streak going into Friday night's game against the Great Lakes Loons.

Siri went hitless in his first three at-bats before coming to the plate in the bottom of the eighth. In the first pitch of the at-bat, Great Lakes pitcher Ryan Moseley threw behind Siri. That angered the home crowd and Siri's teammates, who thought he tried to hit Siri to prevent him from extending the streak.

José Siri's Midwest League record 39-game hitting streak came to a controversial end last night in Dayton. #RedsMiLB



Siri eventually walked after Moseley threw a 3-2 pitch well outside. As Siri trotted to first base, both benches cleared.

Look, if you're throwing at someone to prevent them from extending their hitting streak, you're doing it all wrong.