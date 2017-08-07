MLB

Former MLB Player, Manager Don Baylor dies at 68

Former MLB Player, Manager Don Baylor dies at 68
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Don Baylor, who played played for six major league teams and managed two others, died Monday at age 68, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Baylor had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer that attacks bone marrow.

Baylor played for the Baltimore Orioles, Oakland Athletics, California Angels, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Minnesota Twins before retiring after the 1988 season. He appeared in three straight World Series from 1986–1988, winning a title with the Twins in 1987.

He finished his career with a .260 average with 338 home runs and 1,276 RBI and was hit by a pitch 267 times, the fourth highest total of all–time.

His best season came with the Angels in 1979, leading the American League with 139 RBIs and 120 runs while hitting 36 home runs. He was named the AL MVP after the season.

After his playing career, Baylor went on to manage the Colorado Rockies (1993–1998) and the Chicago Cubs (2000–2002).

He led the Rockies to their first winning record in 1995 and was named the NL Manager of the Year. Baylor is one of four men to win an MVP award and Manager of the Year, joining Kirk Gibson, Frank Robinson and Joe Torre.

His last major league job was as a hitting coach with the Angels in 2015.

