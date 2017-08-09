MLB

WATCH: Jake Odorizzi Hit By Line Drive on Right Foot, Helped Off Field

Daniel Rapaport
24 minutes ago

Rays pitcher Jake Odorizzi was struck by a line drive on his right foot and could not put any weight on it as he was helped off the field.

The incident happened with the Rays trailing the Red Sox 1-0 in the top of the fifth inning. Red Sox third baseman Eduardo Nunez hit a pitch right at Odorizzi, who could not get out of the way. The pitch was traveling at 91 miles per hour off of Nunez' bat. 

Odorizzi jerked when the ball hit him and went straight to the ground. It's a tough break for the 27-year-old, who was making his first start since missing several weeks with a lower back strain. Odorizzi entered the game with a 6-4 record and a 4.29 ERA.

We'll keep you updated as more info on the injury comes in.  

