MLB

Yankees To Wear Names on Back Of Jerseys For First Time

3:30 | MLB
Aaron Judge: The new face of baseball?
Chris Chavez
42 minutes ago

The New York Yankees will feature names on the back of their jerseys for the first time in franchise history as part of the newly added Players Weekend from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, the league and players association announced.

The Yankees will be playing the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium for the Aug. 25-27 series but the names will not be featured on the pinstripe jerseys.

Players will be allowed to use nicknames on the back of alternate jersey designs, which were inspired by youth-league uniforms. The players' hats and socks will also be specially designed for the event. 

Yankees star Aaron Judge's jersey will feature his No. 99 and "All Rise" where the last name is usually placed on jerseys.

The Yankees have always worn nameless jerseys for all home and away games. The Boston Red Sox and the San Francisco Giants do not feature player's names on the back of their respective home uniforms.

