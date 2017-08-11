MLB

Mariners Ace James Paxton Headed to 10-Day Disabled List

0:39 | MLB
Report: Jeffrey Loria to Sell Marlins to Derek Jeter, Bruce Sherman Group

The Seattle Mariners have placed ace James Paxton on the 10-day disabled list with a strained pectoral muscle, the team announced on Friday. USA Today's Bob Nightengale is reporting that Paxton will be out until September. 

Paxton, who was named AL Pitcher of the Month for July, left Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Angles in the seventh inning. He apparently didn't seem to think the injury was too serious initially. 

Paxton, 28, is having a tremendous season—he's 12–3 with a 2.78 ERA and 138 strikeouts. Over his last 8 starts, Paxton is 7–0 with a 1.92 ERA.

It's a crushing blow for a Mariners team that has played its way back into the AL Wild Card race. As of the time of the Paxton announcement, the Mariners (59-57) were tied with the Rays for the second wildcard sport. Just yesterday, the Mariners received bad news regarding two other pitchers. Felix Hernandez was diagnosed with shoulder bursitis that will cause him to miss three to four more weeks, and reliever David Phelps will miss two to three weeks with an elbow impingement. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters