MLB

Reports: Mets Trade Second Baseman Neil Walker to Brewers

1:28
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

The New York Mets have traded second baseman Neil Walker to the Milwaukee Brewers, according to Jon Heyman of Fanrag Sports.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports first reported the two teams were close to a deal. The return for Walker is still unknown.

The Mets are moving Walker on the heels of dealing Jay Bruce to the Indians as they shed veterans and salary after the trade deadline through waiver deals. Walker, 31, was reportedly close to a move to the Yankees at the deadline. The Mets have fallen out of the playoff race, entering Saturday at 52–61.

Walker is hitting .264 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs in 73 games for the Mets this season and recently returned from a hamstring injury.

The Brewers entered Saturday at 59–59 and three games back in a tight NL Central race. Walker adds pop and experience to the lineup.

