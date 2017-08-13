Boston Red Sox rookie Rafael Devers tied Sunday night's game against the New York Yankees in the top of the ninth inning with an opposite field home run off a 102.8 mile per hour fastball. New York and Boston are tied 2–2.

It was the hardest pitch hit for a home run in the Statcast era, which started in 2008.

Watch the home run below:

Devers was playing in just his 15th major league game and hit his fourth home run of his career.

It was the first home run allowed by Chapman in 2017. The only other left-handed batter to hit a home run off Chapman was Luke Scott in 2011.

He is the first player to homer off Chapman since Rajai Davis went yard in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, which the Chicago Cubs won.

The Red Sox currently lead the New York Yankees by 4.5 games in the American League East.