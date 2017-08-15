These are the five best contracts in baseball

Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has cleared waivers, making him eligible to be traded, reports Yahoo! Sports.

Stanton could possibly be dealt to any team, but any player that is acquired after August 31 will not be eligible to be on any postseason roster.

He would also have to waive his full no-trade clause that came with his 13-year, $325 million contract extension he signed in 2014.

Stanton, 27, leads the major leagues in home runs with 43, and has hit 10 home runs in his last 11 games.

He also tops the NL in slugging percentage and is in the top five of the league in runs scored, runs batting in and OPS.

According to Yahoo! Sports, at least four teams have inquired about Stanton in hopes of trading for him.

Any trade for Stanton could be put on hold until the team is sold as it was announced last week that a group that includes former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter are preparing to pay $1.2 billion to purchase the team.