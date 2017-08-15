MLB

Report: Marlins Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton Clears Waivers

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Scooby Axson
26 minutes ago

Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has cleared waivers, making him eligible to be traded, reports Yahoo! Sports.

Stanton could possibly be dealt to any team, but any player that is acquired after August 31 will not be eligible to be on any postseason roster.

He would also have to waive his full no-trade clause that came with his 13-year, $325 million contract extension he signed in 2014.

Stanton, 27, leads the major leagues in home runs with 43, and has hit 10 home runs in his last 11 games.

He also tops the NL in slugging percentage and is in the top five of the league in runs scored, runs batting in and OPS.

According to Yahoo! Sports, at least four teams have inquired about Stanton in hopes of trading for him.

Any trade for Stanton could be put on hold until the team is sold as it was announced last week that a group that includes former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter are preparing to pay $1.2 billion to purchase the team.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters