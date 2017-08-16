MLB

WATCH: Wil Myers Steals Second, Third and Home in the Same Inning

Why MLB Is on The Verge of Another Strikeout Record
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Wil Myers hit an RBI single in the fourth inning to give his Padres a 1-0 lead over the Phillies in the fourth inning on Wednesday. Had he done nothing else in the inning, well, that's a pretty good inning.

Myers wasn't at all satisfied with driving it what proved to be the winning run. He stole second. Then third. Then the real fun started. Austin Hedges, a catcher with two career stolen bases, made a half-assed break for second, which drew a throw. Hedges did a good job maximizing the pickle, which allowed Myers to make a break for home. He beat the tag to become the first player to steal three bases in an inning since Dee Gordon in 2011. 

That's some National League ish right there. 

