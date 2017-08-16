Why MLB Is on The Verge of Another Strikeout Record

Wil Myers hit an RBI single in the fourth inning to give his Padres a 1-0 lead over the Phillies in the fourth inning on Wednesday. Had he done nothing else in the inning, well, that's a pretty good inning.

Myers wasn't at all satisfied with driving it what proved to be the winning run. He stole second. Then third. Then the real fun started. Austin Hedges, a catcher with two career stolen bases, made a half-assed break for second, which drew a throw. Hedges did a good job maximizing the pickle, which allowed Myers to make a break for home. He beat the tag to become the first player to steal three bases in an inning since Dee Gordon in 2011.

The @Padres Wil Myers joins Dee Gordon (2011) and Jayson Werth (2009) as the only players to steal 3 bases in same inning in last 20 seasons — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 16, 2017

That's some National League ish right there.