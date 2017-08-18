John Henry Says Red Sox Will Lead Effort To Re-Name Yawkey Way

Say what you want about Byron Buxton's hitting abilities, but one thing is for certain: the dude can absolutely fly.

Buxton, the second overall pick in 2012 and former top prospect in baseball, broke his own record by rounding the bases in 13.85 seconds on this inside-the-park home run against the Diamondbacks.

Bryon Buxton is unreal. Breaks his own @statcast record for fastest home run time at 13.85 seconds. Fastest by any other player: 14.24. — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) August 19, 2017

He absolutely busted it out of the box, and it turned out he needed to—he only beat that tag by a foot, at most.

The unconventional homer was Buxton's eighth of the season and tied the game at 3-3. While he's still batting just .239, Buxton has been hot of late—he's 12-for-26 with 9 RBI during his current eight-game hitting streak.