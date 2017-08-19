Yankees manager Joe Girardi said that the struggling Aroldis Chapman can be used at any time and that the Yankees do not necessarily have a closer, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

Chapman has given up two runs in each of his last three outings to push his ERA to 4.29 for the season. Chapman's career ERA is 2.27.

The struggles started on Aug. 11, when Chapman gave up a run in a game the Yankees ultimately pulled out in extra innings. But the disastrous stretch really kicked into gear last Sunday, when the Red Sox's 20-year-old rookie Rafael Devers hit a game-tying home run off Chapman in the top of the ninth inning. Devers became just the second left-handed hitter to ever homer off Chapman. In their next game, the Yankees brought Chapman into a 5-2 game in the ninth, when he gave up a two-run home run to 21-year-old Amed Rosario.

On Friday, Chapman was called on in the eighth with the Yankees trailing the Red Sox 7-6. Chapman allowed the first two runners to reach base then completely loss track of the baserunners, allowing a double steal. Jackie Bradley Jr. singled up the middle to bring in both runners, and Aaron Hicks' errant throw allowed both Bradley Jr. to advance to second because Chapman failed to backup the catcher.

After trading Chapman to the Cubs for elite prospects including Gleyber Torres, the Yankees re-signed to a five-year deal worth $86 million, the largest deal ever given to a reliever.

If the Yankees to choose to replace Chapman in the closer role, Dellin Betances is the most likely candidate to succeed him. Betances has a 2.15 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 46 innings. Betances had his own struggles this season, particularly with his control, but he has given up just one earned run in 17.2 innings pitched since the All-Star break.

The Yankees also acquired David Robertson from the White Sox before the trade deadline. Robertson has ample closing experience, recording 47 saves when he was with the Yankees and 84 with the White Sox. Robertson has a 2.70 ERA on the season with 68 strikeouts in 48 innings.