MLB

1927 New York Yankees

Record: 110-44, .714; won World Series

Arguably the most famous team in baseball history, the "Murderer's Row" Yankees boasted seven Hall of Famers, hit a then major-league-record 158 homers, outscored opponents by 376 runs and won the pennant by 19 games, the most to that point in American League history. They then swept the Pirates in the World Series in four games. Babe Ruth (a then-record 60 homers) and Lou Gehrig (47) would one day be joined in Cooperstown by teammates Tony Lazzerri, Earle Combs, Waite Hoyt, Herb Pennock and manager Miller Huggins.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters