Record: 110-44, .714; won World Series

Arguably the most famous team in baseball history, the "Murderer's Row" Yankees boasted seven Hall of Famers, hit a then major-league-record 158 homers, outscored opponents by 376 runs and won the pennant by 19 games, the most to that point in American League history. They then swept the Pirates in the World Series in four games. Babe Ruth (a then-record 60 homers) and Lou Gehrig (47) would one day be joined in Cooperstown by teammates Tony Lazzerri, Earle Combs, Waite Hoyt, Herb Pennock and manager Miller Huggins.