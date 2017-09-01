Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre could miss the rest of the season with a Grade 2 hamstring strain sustained on Thursday.

The team announced Beltre would be out at least four weeks. The 38-year-old was injured fielding a grounder against the Astros.

With a month left in the season and the Rangers four games out in the Wild Card race, it’s conceivable he could be shut down at some point, with a best-case scenario meaning a return in the final days of the campaign.

Should Texas slip in the standings, there may be no reason to rush him back. If Texas finds itself in playoff contention, his return would seem to be in play.

"They say it's going to be 4 weeks, but I'm a quick healer." -- Adrian Beltre pic.twitter.com/CA4rwhlyyS — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) September 1, 2017

Beltre is in midst of another fine season, batting .315 with 16 home runs and 66 RBIs in 80 games.