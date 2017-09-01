Justin Verlander Traded to Astros

With just minutes to go until the calendar flipped to September, the Tigers agreed to deal Justin Verlander and a player to be named later or cash to the Astros for three prospects.

Houston will send Detroit minor leaguers Franklin Perez, Daz Cameron and Jake Rodgers. Referring to MLB.com's prospect rankings, Perez slotted as the Astros' third-best prospect while Cameron was ranked No. 9 and Rodgers No. 11.

The #Astros have acquired RHP Justin Verlander and a PTBNL or cash from the Tigers.



Welcome to Houston, @JustinVerlander! pic.twitter.com/DicrLaseGQ — #AstrosHarvey (@astros) September 1, 2017

It appeared talks hit a snag at the last moment when, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reported, Verlander wouldn't waive his no-trade clause or the Astros rescinded part of their offer. The two sides apparently worked out a deal with a minute to go, according to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman​, allowing Verlander to be added to the Astros' 40-man roster before midnight Eastern Time. Players must be added to team's 40-man rosters before Sept. 1 to be eligible for the postseason roster.

Source: #Tigers officials met with Justin Verlander at his home in suburban Detroit, late into the night, as trade drama intensified. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) September 1, 2017

Now Houston can gear up for the ALDS with Verlander, Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers headlining their rotation. Verlander, who will be 35 at the start of next season, still has two years and $56 million remaining on his contract. A $22 million option in 2020 will vest if he finishes in the top five for Cy Young voting in 2019.

Always 🔥 on the field. Thanks for everything @JustinVerlander. pic.twitter.com/PS8l68TR2O — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 1, 2017

Verlander has played his entire 13-year career with the Tigers and currently has a 10-8 record with a 3.82 ERA.