MLB

Justin Verlander Traded to Astros

0:44 | MLB
Angels to Acquire Justin Upton from Tigers
Connor Grossman
an hour ago

With just minutes to go until the calendar flipped to September, the Tigers agreed to deal Justin Verlander and a player to be named later or cash to the Astros for three prospects.

Houston will send Detroit minor leaguers Franklin Perez, Daz Cameron and Jake Rodgers. Referring to MLB.com's prospect rankings, Perez slotted as the Astros' third-best prospect while Cameron was ranked No. 9 and Rodgers No. 11.

It appeared talks hit a snag at the last moment when, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reported, Verlander wouldn't waive his no-trade clause or the Astros rescinded part of their offer. The two sides apparently worked out a deal with a minute to go, according to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman​, allowing Verlander to be added to the Astros' 40-man roster before midnight Eastern Time. Players must be added to team's 40-man rosters before Sept. 1 to be eligible for the postseason roster.

Now Houston can gear up for the ALDS with Verlander, Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers headlining their rotation. Verlander, who will be 35 at the start of next season, still has two years and $56 million remaining on his contract. A $22 million option in 2020 will vest if he finishes in the top five for Cy Young voting in 2019.

Verlander has played his entire 13-year career with the Tigers and currently has a 10-8 record with a 3.82 ERA.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters