Barehanding the baseball is a skill acquired over time, not quite routine but not always difficult. That said, Mets sideline reporter Steve Gelbs made this look way too easy.

Gelbs was in midst of a TV hit on the Mets’ SNY broadcast in Houston on Saturday when a foul ball came bouncing his way. He casually looked up and nabbed it with his non-microphone hand. This is an impressive feat of journalism, in a way.

Happy I was able to make the play earlier. Happier I was able to tell the stories of the inspirational people of Houston in the process. pic.twitter.com/Ii3TxsnYlJ — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) September 3, 2017

Take notes, kids.