The Tigers announced Saturday that designated hitter Victor Martinez will undergo a season-ending cardiac ablation procedure. The surgery will address an irregular heartbeat issue that's previously sidelined Martinez this season.

In June he was placed on the 10-day disabled list and hospitalized after Martinez complained of dizziness and later was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat. He landed on the disabled list again last Sunday with an irregular heartbeat. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus told reporters, including Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, that he expects the 38-year-old Martinez to be back next season.

“He made no indication at all that this would be the end of his baseball days,” Ausmus said. “And I’d be shocked if it was.”

The switch-hitting Martinez has endured a tough season on the field as well. In 108 games he's slashing .255/.324/.372 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs. His homer and RBI totals are his lowest since playing only 79 games in 2008. Martinez has one year remaining on his deal with the Tigers worth $18 million.