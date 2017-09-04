Tigers trade J.D. Martinez to Diamondbacks for three prospects

Diamondbacks outfielder J.D. Martinez hit four home runs against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Monday night.

He became the 18th player ever to accomplish the feat, following the Reds' Scooter Gennett as the second player this season to clear the fence four times in one game. Martinez totaled six RBIs in Arizona's 13-0 drubbing against LA.

All four home runs came against four different pitchers: A two-run shot off Rich Hill in the first inning, a solo home run off Pedro Baez in the seventh, a solo homer off Josh Fields in the eighth and a two-run bomb off Wilmer Font in the ninth.

Watch them all for yourself:

J.D. isn’t letting this winning streak end.



That's his SECOND homer today. 💪 pic.twitter.com/eVncEvpcmz — MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2017