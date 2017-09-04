Video: J.D. Martinez Blasts Four Home Runs Against Dodgers
Diamondbacks outfielder J.D. Martinez hit four home runs against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Monday night.
He became the 18th player ever to accomplish the feat, following the Reds' Scooter Gennett as the second player this season to clear the fence four times in one game. Martinez totaled six RBIs in Arizona's 13-0 drubbing against LA.
All four home runs came against four different pitchers: A two-run shot off Rich Hill in the first inning, a solo home run off Pedro Baez in the seventh, a solo homer off Josh Fields in the eighth and a two-run bomb off Wilmer Font in the ninth.
Watch them all for yourself:
Safe to say @JDMartinez14 is enjoying the #FightForPostseason. pic.twitter.com/bzVEetJFFC— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 5, 2017
J.D. isn’t letting this winning streak end.— MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2017
That's his SECOND homer today. 💪 pic.twitter.com/eVncEvpcmz
Not one.— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 5, 2017
Not two.
But THREE homers from @JDMartinez14! #JustDingers pic.twitter.com/s7O0LLoxgY
Take a bow, J.D. Martinez pic.twitter.com/o22DTZ6iK3— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 5, 2017