Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who is built out of the metal left over from the construction of the International Space Station, is a very strong man. His 53 home runs this season will easily attest to that fact, as does the fact that most of those dingers leave his bat at upwards of 110 mph—a terrifying speed for anything, much less a tiny solid projectile. As such, it's easy to imagine those baseballs doing a fair bit of damage when they get hurtled into the stands, and that was exactly the case on Monday night, as Stanton's homer off the Nationals' A.J. Cole—which was hit at a mere 95.9 mph—left a TV camera at Marlins Park seriously hurting.

In case you were wondering how a Stanton missile can affect a camera's ability to broadcast images, here's what that particular camera's output was post-homer.

And here's what it looks like when camera repairs have to be done onsite because it had the misfortune of being in Stanton's way.

Luckily for the good folks at Fox Sports Florida, they were able to get the camera up and working again. For the future, though, they may want to invest in some plexiglass shielding. Stanton still has a few weeks of homers left, after all.