Just 6,509 fans turned out to Tropicana Field to see the Rays beat the Twins 2-1 on Tuesday night—that's the smallest crowd in Tropicana Field's 20-year history.

With the win, the Rays pulled within two games of the Twins for the second AL Wild Card spot.

Floridians are preparing for Hurricane Irma, which is expected to make landfall on Sunday at the earliest, and it's reasonable to assume that many potential fans didn't make the trip to the ballpark in order to save gas.

That 6,509 is lowest crowd ever for a #Rays game at the Trop in 20-season history — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 6, 2017

Not exactly wild-card fever at the Trop for #Rays and #Twins tonight pic.twitter.com/0qDlrvvPr6 — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 5, 2017

Florida seems to have other things on its mind than baseball pic.twitter.com/KYGDWp9ilT — j. Scott Butherus (@JScottButherus) September 5, 2017

Still, the Rays have ranked at or near the bottom in MLB attendance for years, and seeing an MLB stadium that empty—particularly for a game between two teams still in playoff contention—is jarring.