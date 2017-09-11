Boston Red Sox: Today's Schedule, TV Channel, Game Time

Did the Red Sox win last night? Boston beat the Oakland Atheltics 11-1 on Tuesday night thanks to two home runs from Mookie Betts and a strong outing from starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez. Betts drove in six runs and Rodriguez surrendered just one hit and one earned run over six innings.

What place are the Red Sox in? Currently the Red Sox are leading the American League East. They have a four-game edge over the Yankees, with next-closest team more than 10 games out of first place. Boston is 82-62, having won six of its last 11 games. The Yankees are 78-66 and are winners in seven of their last 11 games. Click here to see the full playoff standings and potential matchups.

What time do the Red Sox play today? The Red Sox host the A's on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. EST. Oakland previously took three of four games from the Red Sox in a series earlier this season.

Who is pitching for the Red Sox today? Boston's Doug Fister will square off with Oakland starter Jharel Cotton.

What channel is the Red Sox game on? The Red Sox game can be seen on NESN in Boston and NBC Sports California in the Bay Area. Listen to the action on WCEC 1490/103.7 or WEEI 93.7 in Boston, and 95.7 The Game in Oakland.